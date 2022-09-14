Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] moved down -3.79: Why It’s Important

Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE: SAN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.79% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.17%. The company report on August 25, 2022 that Santander US Teams Up with City Year and Rafael Nadal to Support Students.

Santander US announces multimillion-dollar contribution to City Year to support educational programming nationally.

Santander Holdings USA, Inc. (“Santander US” and “Santander”) today announced a $2.5 million, three-year commitment to its longstanding community partner City Year, an AmeriCorps network member supporting under-resourced public schools in the U.S. Santander US unveiled the multimillion-dollar commitment at an event it hosted featuring Rafael Nadal, professional tennis player and Santander ambassador, for 25 middle-school students from City Year supported schools in East Harlem and the South Bronx.

Over the last 12 months, SAN stock dropped by -31.17%. The one-year Banco Santander S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.34. The average equity rating for SAN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $43.76 billion, with 16.79 billion shares outstanding and 16.79 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.10M shares, SAN stock reached a trading volume of 5947535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAN shares is $3.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Banco Santander S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Banco Santander S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Santander S.A. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.97.

SAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.17. With this latest performance, SAN shares dropped by -6.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.54 for Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.50, while it was recorded at 2.51 for the last single week of trading, and 3.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Banco Santander S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.60. Banco Santander S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.29.

Return on Total Capital for SAN is now 2.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 557.19. Additionally, SAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 407.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] managed to generate an average of $41,224 per employee.

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $890 million, or 2.00% of SAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAN stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 150,126,996, which is approximately 8.849% of the company’s market cap and around 21.00% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 18,580,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.19 million in SAN stocks shares; and MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD, currently with $45.87 million in SAN stock with ownership of nearly 7.526% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Banco Santander S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE:SAN] by around 39,755,825 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 21,696,984 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 288,795,277 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 350,248,086 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAN stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,240,853 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 5,107,577 shares during the same period.