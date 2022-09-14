Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] moved up 8.27: Why It’s Important

Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ: ARDX] gained 8.27% or 0.11 points to close at $1.44 with a heavy trading volume of 12255371 shares. The company report on September 6, 2022 that Ardelyx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:.

It opened the trading session at $1.31, the shares rose to $1.48 and dropped to $1.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ARDX points out that the company has recorded 58.82% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -193.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.30M shares, ARDX reached to a volume of 12255371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARDX shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Ardelyx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Ardelyx Inc. stock. On July 21, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ARDX shares from 11 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardelyx Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

Trading performance analysis for ARDX stock

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.43. With this latest performance, ARDX shares gained by 55.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.32 for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8857, while it was recorded at 1.3180 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8847 for the last 200 days.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1528.63 and a Gross Margin at +45.27. Ardelyx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1566.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -151.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.00.

Ardelyx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardelyx Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]

There are presently around $55 million, or 25.80% of ARDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,236,617, which is approximately 33.212% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 5,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.2 million in ARDX stocks shares; and AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $5.43 million in ARDX stock with ownership of nearly 21.153% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ardelyx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ:ARDX] by around 15,136,118 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 17,118,315 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 5,735,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,989,747 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARDX stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,320,816 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 6,540,151 shares during the same period.