Akero Therapeutics Inc. [AKRO] Stock trading around $29.05 per share: What’s Next?

Akero Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AKRO] gained 136.76% or 16.78 points to close at $29.05 with a heavy trading volume of 49413746 shares. The company report on September 13, 2022 that Akero Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO), a clinical-stage company developing transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic disease marked by high unmet medical need, announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $175.0 million of shares of its common stock. All of the shares in the proposed offering are being offered by Akero Therapeutics. In addition, Akero Therapeutics intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $26.25 million of shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Jefferies are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Canaccord Genuity is acting as lead manager and H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as co-manager for the proposed offering.

It opened the trading session at $28.04, the shares rose to $29.78 and dropped to $25.0106, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AKRO points out that the company has recorded 119.74% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -286.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 407.24K shares, AKRO reached to a volume of 49413746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Akero Therapeutics Inc. [AKRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKRO shares is $37.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Akero Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on AKRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akero Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.33 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.04.

Trading performance analysis for AKRO stock

Akero Therapeutics Inc. [AKRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 117.44. With this latest performance, AKRO shares gained by 118.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 119.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.21 for Akero Therapeutics Inc. [AKRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.22, while it was recorded at 15.62 for the last single week of trading, and 14.38 for the last 200 days.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. [AKRO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.99.

Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. [AKRO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Akero Therapeutics Inc. go to -14.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Akero Therapeutics Inc. [AKRO]

There are presently around $1,074 million, or 99.40% of AKRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKRO stocks are: SKORPIOS TRUST with ownership of 4,907,829, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 14.85% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 3,068,312 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89.13 million in AKRO stocks shares; and ALKEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $76.1 million in AKRO stock with ownership of nearly 8.266% of the company’s market capitalization.

66 institutional holders increased their position in Akero Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AKRO] by around 5,392,572 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 3,588,365 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 27,990,616 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,971,553 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKRO stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,137,081 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 762,953 shares during the same period.