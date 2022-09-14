Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] Is Currently 13.48 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ: AEHR] traded at a high on 09/13/22, posting a 13.48 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.99. The company report on September 13, 2022 that Aehr Receives Wafer Level Burn-in System Order from New Major Supplier of Silicon Carbide Semiconductors.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor production test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced it has received a purchase order from a new customer for a FOX-NPTM multi-wafer test and burn-in system, multiple WaferPakTM Contactors and a FOX WaferPak Aligner to be used for qualification of Aehr’s wafer level burn-in solution for silicon carbide devices for electric vehicles and other markets. This company is a major supplier of silicon carbide devices serving several significant markets including the electric vehicle industry. This order has acceptance criteria including demonstrating certain new enhancements and functionality criteria offered by Aehr and stipulated under a corresponding evaluation and acceptance agreement. Upon successful completion of the specified criteria, final acceptance of the purchase order is met, and title transfer and invoicing will be completed.

This FOX system is configured for stress testing and burning in 150mm and 200mm silicon carbide wafers using Aehr’s proprietary WaferPak full wafer Contactors. The FOX-NP system and FOX WaferPak Aligner are scheduled to ship this week to the customer’s facility.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3904109 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aehr Test Systems stands at 9.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.37%.

The market cap for AEHR stock reached $450.28 million, with 27.00 million shares outstanding and 24.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, AEHR reached a trading volume of 3904109 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aehr Test Systems is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEHR in the course of the last twelve months was 409.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.78. With this latest performance, AEHR shares dropped by -9.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.59 for Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.23, while it was recorded at 14.56 for the last single week of trading, and 12.10 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.35 and a Gross Margin at +46.56. Aehr Test Systems’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.50.

Aehr Test Systems’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aehr Test Systems go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $141 million, or 32.20% of AEHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEHR stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 1,647,319, which is approximately 16.749% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 1,347,058 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.54 million in AEHR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $16.67 million in AEHR stock with ownership of nearly -13.645% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aehr Test Systems stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ:AEHR] by around 945,666 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 2,932,588 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 4,938,011 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,816,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEHR stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 154,034 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,055,300 shares during the same period.