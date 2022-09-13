why PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $181.69

PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ: PEP] traded at a high on 09/12/22, posting a 0.39 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $173.90. The company report on September 12, 2022 that RISE TO THE OCCASION: STACY’S® PITA CHIPS AND HELLO SUNSHINE CELEBRATE STORIES OF RESILIENT WOMEN THROUGH ANNOUNCEMENT OF SHORT FILM.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5452134 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PepsiCo Inc. stands at 1.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.44%.

The market cap for PEP stock reached $239.23 billion, with 1.38 billion shares outstanding and 1.38 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.37M shares, PEP reached a trading volume of 5452134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $181.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price from $180 to $195. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2022, representing the official price target for PepsiCo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $155 to $157, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on PEP stock. On April 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PEP shares from 145 to 165.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc. is set at 2.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEP in the course of the last twelve months was 650.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has PEP stock performed recently?

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.90. With this latest performance, PEP shares dropped by -0.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.33 for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 173.68, while it was recorded at 172.51 for the last single week of trading, and 169.46 for the last 200 days.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.40 and a Gross Margin at +53.53. PepsiCo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.22.

PepsiCo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]

There are presently around $174,160 million, or 74.10% of PEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 127,230,812, which is approximately 2.117% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 107,472,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.69 billion in PEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.3 billion in PEP stock with ownership of nearly -0.309% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PepsiCo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,434 institutional holders increased their position in PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ:PEP] by around 49,514,095 shares. Additionally, 1,264 investors decreased positions by around 43,819,193 shares, while 428 investors held positions by with 908,160,483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,001,493,771 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEP stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,037,975 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 2,223,083 shares during the same period.