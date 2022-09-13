why Paramount Global [PARA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $27.70

Paramount Global [NASDAQ: PARA] surged by $0.6 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $24.33 during the day while it closed the day at $24.26. The company report on September 12, 2022 that THE PAW PATROL® ARE CALLING ALL HEROES IN NICKELODEON AND VSTAR’S ALL-NEW LIVE SHOW PAW PATROL LIVE! “HEROES UNITE”.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Tickets On Sale Sept. 16 for First 16 Cities of North American Tour, Launching Feb. 4, 2023.

Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group today announced the launch of PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite,” based on the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, airing on Nickelodeon and produced by Spin Master Entertainment. This brand-new production, which begins touring in the U.S. Feb. 2023, is an interactive live stage show, where members of the audience get to be heroes unleashed, helping the pups solve puzzles as honorary members of the pack, while they navigate the globe to make it back to Adventure Bay in the nick of time. Featuring stunning visual effects, captivating storytelling and a vibrant musical score that will have guests dancing in their seats and singing along, this staged extravaganza is jam-packed with action and fun for the whole family! Pre-sale begins Tuesday, Sept. 13th and select markets will go on public on sale on Friday, Sept. 16th.

Paramount Global stock has also gained 4.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PARA stock has declined by -13.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.63% and lost -19.62% year-on date.

The market cap for PARA stock reached $15.23 billion, with 649.00 million shares outstanding and 584.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.23M shares, PARA reached a trading volume of 7943448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Paramount Global [PARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARA shares is $27.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Paramount Global shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Paramount Global stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $37 to $20, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on PARA stock. On July 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PARA shares from 30 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Global is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.43.

PARA stock trade performance evaluation

Paramount Global [PARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.93. With this latest performance, PARA shares dropped by -5.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.40 for Paramount Global [PARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.82, while it was recorded at 23.30 for the last single week of trading, and 30.18 for the last 200 days.

Paramount Global [PARA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Global [PARA] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.18 and a Gross Margin at +36.56. Paramount Global’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.87.

Paramount Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Paramount Global [PARA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paramount Global go to -7.62%.

Paramount Global [PARA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,660 million, or 80.20% of PARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PARA stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 78,421,645, which is approximately 13.741% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 63,300,439 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.54 billion in PARA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.09 billion in PARA stock with ownership of nearly -0.77% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paramount Global stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 419 institutional holders increased their position in Paramount Global [NASDAQ:PARA] by around 43,206,201 shares. Additionally, 479 investors decreased positions by around 41,788,852 shares, while 138 investors held positions by with 395,629,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 480,624,589 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PARA stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,165,668 shares, while 162 institutional investors sold positions of 5,302,625 shares during the same period.