why Dow Inc. [DOW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $58.43

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] surged by $0.42 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $51.79 during the day while it closed the day at $50.93. The company report on September 12, 2022 that Dow, X-Energy To Drive Carbon Emissions Reductions Through Deployment of Advanced Small Modular Nuclear Power.

MIDLAND, Mich. –News Direct– DOW.

MIDLAND, Mich. and ROCKVILLE, Md., September 12, 2022 /3BL Media/ – Dow (NYSE: DOW), the world’s leading materials science company, and X-energy, a nuclear energy innovation company, today announced that they have signed a letter of intent which will help Dow advance its carbon emissions reduction goals through the development and deployment of X-energy’s advanced small modular nuclear technology in the U.S.

Dow Inc. stock has also gained 3.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DOW stock has declined by -17.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.38% and lost -10.21% year-on date.

The market cap for DOW stock reached $35.77 billion, with 725.70 million shares outstanding and 717.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.16M shares, DOW reached a trading volume of 5020709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dow Inc. [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $58.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Dow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $67 to $49, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on DOW stock. On June 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DOW shares from 82 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 4.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DOW stock trade performance evaluation

Dow Inc. [DOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.29. With this latest performance, DOW shares dropped by -7.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.16 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.20, while it was recorded at 49.68 for the last single week of trading, and 58.75 for the last 200 days.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dow Inc. [DOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.35 and a Gross Margin at +18.90. Dow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.09.

Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dow Inc. [DOW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc. go to -4.26%.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,487 million, or 67.60% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,088,977, which is approximately -0.354% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,509,311 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.37 billion in DOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.94 billion in DOW stock with ownership of nearly -0.756% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 820 institutional holders increased their position in Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW] by around 36,609,286 shares. Additionally, 614 investors decreased positions by around 30,006,712 shares, while 243 investors held positions by with 414,187,666 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 480,803,664 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOW stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,232,417 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 2,253,428 shares during the same period.