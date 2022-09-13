Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Netflix Inc. [NFLX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ: NFLX] price surged by 1.27 percent to reach at $2.96. The company report on July 19, 2022 that Netflix Releases Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has released its second-quarter 2022 financial results by posting them to its website. Please visit the Netflix investor relations website at http://ir.netflix.net to view the Q2’22 financial results and letter to shareholders.

A video interview with Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings, co-CEO & Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann, COO & Chief Product Officer Greg Peters and VP, IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will be available at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time at youtube.com/netflixir. The interview will be conducted by Doug Anmuth, JPMorgan. Questions that investors would like to see asked should be sent to douglas.anmuth@jpmorgan.com.

A sum of 6021621 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.68M shares. Netflix Inc. shares reached a high of $239.49 and dropped to a low of $233.37 until finishing in the latest session at $236.53.

The one-year NFLX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.35. The average equity rating for NFLX stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Netflix Inc. [NFLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFLX shares is $244.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Netflix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $240 to $250. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Netflix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $234 to $251, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on NFLX stock. On July 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NFLX shares from 260 to 240.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netflix Inc. is set at 9.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for NFLX in the course of the last twelve months was 639.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

NFLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.61. With this latest performance, NFLX shares dropped by -2.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.79 for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 218.85, while it was recorded at 228.98 for the last single week of trading, and 332.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Netflix Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Netflix Inc. [NFLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.86 and a Gross Margin at +41.64. Netflix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.20.

Netflix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

NFLX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Netflix Inc. go to 9.37%.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $80,484 million, or 78.20% of NFLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NFLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,584,601, which is approximately 1.012% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,794,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.57 billion in NFLX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.08 billion in NFLX stock with ownership of nearly 2.161% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Netflix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 863 institutional holders increased their position in Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ:NFLX] by around 39,357,001 shares. Additionally, 1,167 investors decreased positions by around 49,790,547 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 251,122,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 340,270,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NFLX stock had 173 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,448,810 shares, while 570 institutional investors sold positions of 13,804,858 shares during the same period.