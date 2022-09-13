Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Barclays PLC [BCS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Barclays PLC [NYSE: BCS] jumped around 0.24 points on Monday, while shares priced at $8.25 at the close of the session, up 3.00%. The company report on September 8, 2022 that Barclays Bank PLC announces updated indicative rescission offer proceeds and valuation information.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Further to its most recent announcement in relation to the rescission offer on 12 August 2022, BBPLC today makes the following announcement:.

Barclays PLC stock is now -20.29% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BCS Stock saw the intraday high of $8.35 and lowest of $8.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.20, which means current price is +19.91% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.44M shares, BCS reached a trading volume of 5671374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Barclays PLC [BCS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCS shares is $9.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Barclays PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Barclays PLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $225 to $220, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on BCS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barclays PLC is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 334.43.

How has BCS stock performed recently?

Barclays PLC [BCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.87. With this latest performance, BCS shares dropped by -2.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.37 for Barclays PLC [BCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.80, while it was recorded at 7.93 for the last single week of trading, and 8.85 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Barclays PLC [BCS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barclays PLC go to -0.60%.

Insider trade positions for Barclays PLC [BCS]

There are presently around $1,204 million, or 3.50% of BCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCS stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 15,723,992, which is approximately -0.091% of the company’s market cap and around 12.00% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 10,760,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88.78 million in BCS stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $84.68 million in BCS stock with ownership of nearly 165.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

152 institutional holders increased their position in Barclays PLC [NYSE:BCS] by around 31,056,376 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 16,707,097 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 98,198,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,962,451 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCS stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,153,881 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 7,172,771 shares during the same period.