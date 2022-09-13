Ventyx Biosciences Inc. [VTYX] Stock trading around $38.11 per share: What’s Next?

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: VTYX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 64.98% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 74.82%. The company report on August 29, 2022 that Ventyx Biosciences to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTYX), (“Ventyx”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing novel oral therapies that address a range of inflammatory diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that Company executives will host investor meetings and provide a company overview during fireside chats at the following upcoming investor conferences:.

Event: 2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare ConferenceLocation: Boston, MADate: Friday, September 9, 2022Time: 8:00-8:30 AM ET.

The one-year Ventyx Biosciences Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.05. The average equity rating for VTYX stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.88 billion, with 50.85 million shares outstanding and 48.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 272.77K shares, VTYX stock reached a trading volume of 15622602 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ventyx Biosciences Inc. [VTYX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTYX shares is $41.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTYX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on VTYX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is set at 3.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.08.

VTYX Stock Performance Analysis:

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. [VTYX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 74.82. With this latest performance, VTYX shares gained by 123.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 195.66% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.69 for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. [VTYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.28, while it was recorded at 26.27 for the last single week of trading, and 15.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ventyx Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.41.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.30 and a Current Ratio set at 14.30.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. [VTYX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,320 million, or 99.22% of VTYX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTYX stocks are: VENBIO PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 5,011,536, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; THIRD POINT LLC, holding 4,312,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $164.36 million in VTYX stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $148.3 million in VTYX stock with ownership of nearly -0.526% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ventyx Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Ventyx Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:VTYX] by around 2,800,950 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 1,411,067 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 30,420,548 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,632,565 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTYX stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 304,408 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 115,783 shares during the same period.