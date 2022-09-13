U.S. Bancorp [USB] Revenue clocked in at $14.01 billion, down -15.33% YTD: What’s Next?

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $48.05 during the day while it closed the day at $47.56. The company report on September 7, 2022 that Elavon’s Transaction Risk Analysis boosts e-commerce transaction approvals, revenue, while reducing fraud at Puma, major airlines.

Solution reduces friction for consumers and online cart abandonment for businesses with approval rates above industry average.

Global payments provider Elavon Merchant Services today announced its Transaction Risk Analysis solution now offers Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) exemption to low-risk transactions up to €500, double the typical SCA exemption limit.

U.S. Bancorp stock has also gained 4.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, USB stock has declined by -2.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.67% and lost -15.33% year-on date.

The market cap for USB stock reached $69.88 billion, with 1.49 billion shares outstanding and 1.48 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.44M shares, USB reached a trading volume of 7229311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $54.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $64 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2022, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $64, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on USB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 6.13.

U.S. Bancorp [USB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.41. With this latest performance, USB shares dropped by -1.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.92 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.10, while it was recorded at 46.68 for the last single week of trading, and 52.43 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.84. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.41.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 5.21%.

There are presently around $53,712 million, or 77.00% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 119,805,135, which is approximately -5.231% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 113,680,213 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.41 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.73 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly 2.036% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 829 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 62,163,561 shares. Additionally, 717 investors decreased positions by around 55,269,693 shares, while 285 investors held positions by with 1,011,918,010 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,129,351,264 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,392,951 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 1,824,085 shares during the same period.