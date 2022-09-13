Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUEM] Revenue clocked in at $765.10 million, down -91.50% YTD: What’s Next?

Tuesday Morning Corporation [NASDAQ: TUEM] plunged by -$0.09 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.226 during the day while it closed the day at $0.19. The company report on September 9, 2022 that Tuesday Morning Secures Commitment for Strategic Investment from Group led by Retail Ecommerce Ventures, the Owner of Pier 1 Imports and Top Consumer Brands.

Group That Includes Retail Ecommerce Ventures, Ayon Capital and Existing Management, Including CEO Fred Hand, Intends to Invest $35 Million via a Convertible Debt Transaction.

Investment Expected to Strengthen Tuesday Morning’s Capital Position and Offer Strategic Benefits via Retail Ecommerce Ventures’ Fulfillment Network, Systems and Technology.

Tuesday Morning Corporation stock has also loss -45.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TUEM stock has declined by -50.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -84.12% and lost -91.50% year-on date.

The market cap for TUEM stock reached $17.99 million, with 85.10 million shares outstanding and 79.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, TUEM reached a trading volume of 13830896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUEM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tuesday Morning Corporation is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

TUEM stock trade performance evaluation

Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -45.92. With this latest performance, TUEM shares dropped by -33.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TUEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.03 for Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3090, while it was recorded at 0.2828 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0776 for the last 200 days.

Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUEM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUEM] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.52 and a Gross Margin at +29.82. Tuesday Morning Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.41.

Return on Total Capital for TUEM is now -23.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 347.31. Additionally, TUEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 271.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUEM] managed to generate an average of $452 per employee.Tuesday Morning Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUEM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14 million, or 86.60% of TUEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TUEM stocks are: OSMIUM PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 22,237,433, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.30% of the total institutional ownership; TENSILE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 20,158,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.91 million in TUEM stocks shares; and GREENHOUSE FUNDS LLLP, currently with $1.21 million in TUEM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tuesday Morning Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Tuesday Morning Corporation [NASDAQ:TUEM] by around 1,662,715 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 2,192,834 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 70,450,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,306,010 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TUEM stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 320,547 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 825,938 shares during the same period.