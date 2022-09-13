The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] is 30.07% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Williams Companies Inc. [NYSE: WMB] gained 3.36% on the last trading session, reaching $33.87 price per share at the time. The company report on September 8, 2022 that Tailwater Capital Announces Sale of NorTex Midstream Partners to Williams.

Tailwater Capital, LLC (“Tailwater”), a private equity firm that takes a full immersion approach to investing in energy and growth infrastructure solutions, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell NorTex Midstream, LLC (“NorTex” or the “Company”) to Williams Field Services Group, LLC (“Williams”), a subsidiary of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE: WMB) for a $423 million purchase price.

Tailwater acquired NorTex in February 2021, shortly after Winter Storm Uri hit Texas. As one of the only operational natural gas storage facilities supplying the North Texas region during the storm, the Company played a pivotal role supporting natural gas power generators and utilities. NorTex delivered more than 5 Bcf of natural gas to its customers and provided enough natural gas to heat and power approximately 380,000 homes, saving customers more than $800 million or the equivalent of over $2,100 per household.

The Williams Companies Inc. represents 1.22 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $40.30 billion with the latest information. WMB stock price has been found in the range of $33.015 to $33.93.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.00M shares, WMB reached a trading volume of 8527114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMB shares is $38.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The Williams Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2022, representing the official price target for The Williams Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $28 to $27, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on WMB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Williams Companies Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMB in the course of the last twelve months was 19.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for WMB stock

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.44. With this latest performance, WMB shares dropped by -0.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.33 for The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.09, while it was recorded at 33.02 for the last single week of trading, and 31.91 for the last 200 days.

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.15 and a Gross Margin at +29.37. The Williams Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.16.

The Williams Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Williams Companies Inc. go to 9.08%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]

There are presently around $35,626 million, or 87.40% of WMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 125,176,437, which is approximately 1.845% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 122,023,275 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.13 billion in WMB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.0 billion in WMB stock with ownership of nearly 0.327% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Williams Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 593 institutional holders increased their position in The Williams Companies Inc. [NYSE:WMB] by around 69,037,264 shares. Additionally, 457 investors decreased positions by around 60,229,910 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 922,569,301 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,051,836,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMB stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,553,254 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 6,975,819 shares during the same period.