The Mosaic Company [MOS] Revenue clocked in at $16.55 billion, up 33.47% YTD: What’s Next?

The Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] price plunged by -6.76 percent to reach at -$3.8. The company report on August 30, 2022 that Mosaic Announces July 2022 Revenues and Sales Volumes.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its July 2022 revenues and sales volumes by business unit.

A sum of 9910462 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.74M shares. The Mosaic Company shares reached a high of $57.1025 and dropped to a low of $51.88 until finishing in the latest session at $52.44.

The one-year MOS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.1. The average equity rating for MOS stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Mosaic Company [MOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $69.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for The Mosaic Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on MOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Mosaic Company is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOS in the course of the last twelve months was 11.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

MOS Stock Performance Analysis:

The Mosaic Company [MOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.38. With this latest performance, MOS shares dropped by -4.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.94 for The Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.80, while it was recorded at 53.99 for the last single week of trading, and 52.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Mosaic Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Mosaic Company [MOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.30 and a Gross Margin at +25.79. The Mosaic Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.80.

The Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

MOS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Mosaic Company go to 8.89%.

The Mosaic Company [MOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,834 million, or 91.20% of MOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,699,307, which is approximately -2.106% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,993,078 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.57 billion in MOS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.29 billion in MOS stock with ownership of nearly -15.026% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Mosaic Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 398 institutional holders increased their position in The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS] by around 34,031,007 shares. Additionally, 472 investors decreased positions by around 40,303,564 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 227,609,492 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 301,944,063 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOS stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,596,968 shares, while 154 institutional investors sold positions of 9,886,850 shares during the same period.