Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] fell -30.36% so far this year. What now?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [NYSE: TME] traded at a high on 09/09/22, posting a 4.84 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.77. The company report on August 31, 2022 that Tencent Music Entertainment Group Partners with Billboard to Promote Global Development of High-Quality Chinese Music.

Today, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (“TME,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TME), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, announces an exciting new partnership with Billboard. The partnership leverages TME’s leading technologies and Chinese music industry insights with Billboard’s global brand authority, drawing on both domestic and international markets to promote the impact of Chinese music around the world.

The two parties will launch the “Chinese Music Gravity Project,” a first-of-its-kind initiative dedicated to championing Chinese music across an international audience. Through a series of engaging content collaborations and features, TME and Billboard will shine a light on the diverse stories of Chinese music artists before an expansive world stage.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9392588 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stands at 5.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.72%.

The market cap for TME stock reached $7.71 billion, with 1.61 billion shares outstanding and 790.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.58M shares, TME reached a trading volume of 9392588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TME shares is $5.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TME stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $7.70 to $5.70. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.30, while China Renaissance analysts kept a Hold rating on TME stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tencent Music Entertainment Group is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for TME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for TME in the course of the last twelve months was 8.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has TME stock performed recently?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.20. With this latest performance, TME shares gained by 15.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.15 for Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.60, while it was recorded at 4.76 for the last single week of trading, and 5.13 for the last 200 days.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.70 and a Gross Margin at +29.35. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.69.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.47.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group go to -1.87%.

Insider trade positions for Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]

There are presently around $1,846 million, or 49.10% of TME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TME stocks are: CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 36,993,022, which is approximately 2.52% of the company’s market cap and around 5.61% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,945,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $157.15 million in TME stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $148.31 million in TME stock with ownership of nearly -37.926% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tencent Music Entertainment Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group [NYSE:TME] by around 39,246,598 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 77,543,292 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 270,244,378 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 387,034,268 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TME stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,662,211 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 14,755,434 shares during the same period.