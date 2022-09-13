Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] stock Initiated by Bernstein analyst, price target now $94

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] traded at a high on 09/12/22, posting a 0.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $89.07. The company report on September 12, 2022 that Starbucks Announces Student Loan Management and Savings Programs to Support Partner (Employee) Financial Well-Being.

Effective September 19, 2022, eligible U.S. partners will have access to new benefits to further financial stability and manage student loan repayments.

Today, building on Starbucks historic commitments to offering leading benefits for its partners (employees), Starbucks Coffee Company announced a set of programs, designed to support eligible partners when it comes to two critical areas of financial well-being: savings and student loan debt.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8502264 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Starbucks Corporation stands at 2.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.24%.

The market cap for SBUX stock reached $103.09 billion, with 1.15 billion shares outstanding and 1.15 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.73M shares, SBUX reached a trading volume of 8502264 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $93.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $103 to $91. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on SBUX stock. On April 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SBUX shares from 120 to 91.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 127.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has SBUX stock performed recently?

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.39. With this latest performance, SBUX shares gained by 2.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.74 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.11, while it was recorded at 88.01 for the last single week of trading, and 88.81 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.05 and a Gross Margin at +22.70. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.45.

Return on Total Capital for SBUX is now 26.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.44. Additionally, SBUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 129.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] managed to generate an average of $10,964 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 7.17%.

Insider trade positions for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]

There are presently around $71,050 million, or 71.00% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 102,365,641, which is approximately 0.938% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 73,915,598 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.58 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.97 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly -3.557% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 1,046 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 94,449,414 shares. Additionally, 1,142 investors decreased positions by around 87,450,566 shares, while 210 investors held positions by with 615,790,198 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 797,690,178 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,900,218 shares, while 219 institutional investors sold positions of 23,238,150 shares during the same period.