Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM] fell -35.11% so far this year. What now?

Silvercorp Metals Inc. [AMEX: SVM] gained 1.67% or 0.04 points to close at $2.44 with a heavy trading volume of 5103376 shares. The company report on September 8, 2022 that SILVERCORP RELEASES FISCAL 2022 SUSTAINBILITY REPORT.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp” or the “Company”) (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to announce the publishing of its annual Sustainability Report for Fiscal 2022, detailing the Company’s commitment and contributions to environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors, practices, and management, while delivering long-term value to shareholders.

“At Silvercorp, we believe that sustainability is one of our fundamental responsibilities,” said Dr. Rui Feng, Chairman and CEO of Silvercorp. “Silvercorp’s core objectives are to operate safely, sustainably, and responsibly with the environment and collaboratively with local communities. While our approach to sustainability will continue to evolve over time, our commitment to integrating ESG factors in our strategic planning, operations, and management remains the same.”.

It opened the trading session at $2.41, the shares rose to $2.50 and dropped to $2.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SVM points out that the company has recorded -40.78% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, SVM reached to a volume of 5103376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Silvercorp Metals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Silvercorp Metals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.25 to $4.35, while Alliance Global Partners kept a Neutral rating on SVM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silvercorp Metals Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SVM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

Trading performance analysis for SVM stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.93. With this latest performance, SVM shares dropped by -7.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SVM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.19 for Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.45, while it was recorded at 2.33 for the last single week of trading, and 3.17 for the last 200 days.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.05 and a Gross Margin at +37.67. Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.06.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.43.

Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SVM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Silvercorp Metals Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM]

There are presently around $127 million, or 26.80% of SVM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SVM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 18,660,799, which is approximately -0.431% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 5,356,558 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.07 million in SVM stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $12.17 million in SVM stock with ownership of nearly -4.472% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Silvercorp Metals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. [AMEX:SVM] by around 2,090,692 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 6,650,838 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 43,370,276 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,111,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SVM stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 717,378 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 416,054 shares during the same period.