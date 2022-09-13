Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] stock Upgrade by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $9

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [NYSE: SAND] closed the trading session at $6.40 on 09/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.26, while the highest price level was $6.68. The company report on August 31, 2022 that Sandstorm Gold Royalties Completes Sale of Hod Maden Interest and Concurrent Gold Stream with Horizon Copper.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (“Sandstorm Gold Royalties”, “Sandstorm” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) is pleased to report the closing of the first part of the previously announced reverse takeover transaction (the “RTO Part A”) of Horizon Copper Corp. (formerly Royalty North Partners Ltd.) (“Horizon Copper” or “Horizon”), including the sale of the Company’s 30% interest in the Hod Maden project to Horizon (the “Sale Transaction”) and the receipt of a $200 million gold stream on production from Hod Maden (the “Hod Maden Gold Stream”).

“Since announcing the transformation of our Hod Maden interest into a traditional gold stream earlier this year, we have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from shareholders who are eager to see Sandstorm become a pure-play royalty and streaming company once again,” commented Nolan Watson, Sandstorm’s President & CEO. “This is a significant milestone that we have been working towards since acquiring Hod Maden several years ago. Furthermore, we’re very pleased to see Horizon Copper complete the first part of its RTO and solidify its position as Sandstorm’s strategic partner for future acquisitions.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.23 percent and weekly performance of 14.49 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, SAND reached to a volume of 6315177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAND shares is $10.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAND stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, National Bank Financial raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6.50 to $7, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on SAND stock. On June 28, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SAND shares from 8 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00.

SAND stock trade performance evaluation

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.49. With this latest performance, SAND shares gained by 6.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.22 for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.84, while it was recorded at 6.02 for the last single week of trading, and 6.57 for the last 200 days.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.61 and a Gross Margin at +53.84. Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.30.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $544 million, or 47.91% of SAND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAND stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 20,422,272, which is approximately 0.652% of the company’s market cap and around 3.86% of the total institutional ownership; PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., holding 7,939,912 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.81 million in SAND stocks shares; and HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $41.13 million in SAND stock with ownership of nearly 6.559% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [NYSE:SAND] by around 18,971,881 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 15,694,228 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 50,313,145 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,979,254 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAND stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,867,898 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 7,626,983 shares during the same period.