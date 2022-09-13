Oracle Corporation [ORCL] stock Initiated by Guggenheim analyst, price target now $107

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] jumped around 1.17 points on Monday, while shares priced at $77.08 at the close of the session, up 1.54%. The company report on September 12, 2022 that Oracle Announces MySQL HeatWave on AWS.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

AWS users can now run transaction processing, real-time analytics, and machine learning in one service with MySQL.

MySQL HeatWave delivers 7X better price performance compared to Amazon Redshift and 10X better than Snowflake, 25X faster than Redshift ML, and up to 10X higher throughput than Aurora.

Oracle Corporation stock is now -11.62% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ORCL Stock saw the intraday high of $77.3771 and lowest of $76.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 106.34, which means current price is +20.89% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.41M shares, ORCL reached a trading volume of 14826338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oracle Corporation [ORCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $89.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Oracle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on ORCL stock. On June 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ORCL shares from 126 to 113.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 128.58.

How has ORCL stock performed recently?

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.21. With this latest performance, ORCL shares dropped by -0.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.85 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.05, while it was recorded at 75.19 for the last single week of trading, and 78.59 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.38 and a Gross Margin at +76.37. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.83.

Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 12.07%.

Insider trade positions for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]

There are presently around $86,902 million, or 43.10% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 137,081,320, which is approximately 1.076% of the company’s market cap and around 43.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 114,924,595 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.86 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.82 billion in ORCL stock with ownership of nearly -4.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oracle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 930 institutional holders increased their position in Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL] by around 71,586,116 shares. Additionally, 1,066 investors decreased positions by around 71,191,442 shares, while 371 investors held positions by with 984,645,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,127,422,982 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCL stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,156,427 shares, while 158 institutional investors sold positions of 8,896,236 shares during the same period.