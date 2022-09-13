Okta Inc. [OKTA] Revenue clocked in at $1.60 billion, down -71.09% YTD: What’s Next?

Okta Inc. [NASDAQ: OKTA] price surged by 0.15 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on September 8, 2022 that NetHope, USAID, and Okta Establishing an Information Sharing and Analysis Center with Support from CyberPeace Institute.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Public-Private Partnership to Help Humanitarian Organizations Respond to Cyber Threats.

NetHope, USAID, and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) are pleased to announce a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for establishing an Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAC) committed to supporting the increase of cybersecurity shared services and tools for the humanitarian sector. CyberPeace Institute, an independent and neutral NGO committed to assisting humanitarian NGOs to prepare against cyber attacks, also intends to join the MOU.

A sum of 7218498 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.54M shares. Okta Inc. shares reached a high of $65.80 and dropped to a low of $63.73 until finishing in the latest session at $64.80.

The one-year OKTA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.36. The average equity rating for OKTA stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Okta Inc. [OKTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OKTA shares is $101.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OKTA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Okta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $145 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Okta Inc. stock. On September 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for OKTA shares from 150 to 93.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Okta Inc. is set at 6.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for OKTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for OKTA in the course of the last twelve months was 288.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

OKTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Okta Inc. [OKTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.26. With this latest performance, OKTA shares dropped by -36.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OKTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.51 for Okta Inc. [OKTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.04, while it was recorded at 62.80 for the last single week of trading, and 141.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Okta Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Okta Inc. [OKTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -54.64 and a Gross Margin at +69.51. Okta Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -65.25.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.57.

Okta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

OKTA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OKTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Okta Inc. go to 25.00%.

Okta Inc. [OKTA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,614 million, or 81.90% of OKTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OKTA stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 26,558,580, which is approximately 2189.028% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,841,459 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $896.93 million in OKTA stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $831.62 million in OKTA stock with ownership of nearly -7.276% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Okta Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 317 institutional holders increased their position in Okta Inc. [NASDAQ:OKTA] by around 42,198,138 shares. Additionally, 350 investors decreased positions by around 18,320,265 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 87,847,158 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,365,561 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OKTA stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,212,707 shares, while 145 institutional investors sold positions of 4,147,715 shares during the same period.