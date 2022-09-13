NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO] moved up 101.30: Why It’s Important

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: NRBO] gained 101.30% on the last trading session, reaching $0.56 price per share at the time. The company report on September 12, 2022 that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Announces Reverse Stock Split.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRBO) (“NeuroBo” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced today a 1-for-30 reverse split of its Common Stock, par value $0.001 (“common stock”), effective at 5:00 pm Eastern time today. Beginning on September 13, 2022, the Company’s common stock will trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market on a split adjusted basis.

At the Company’s annual meeting of stockholders on June 9, 2022, the stockholders approved a proposal to amend the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation to effect a reverse split of the Company’s outstanding common stock at a ratio in the range of 1-for-5 to 1-for-35 to be determined at the discretion of our Board of Directors, whereby each outstanding 5 to 35 shares would be combined, converted and changed into 1 share of Common Stock, to enable the Company to comply with the Nasdaq Stock Market’s continued listing requirements.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 26.66 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.91 million with the latest information. NRBO stock price has been found in the range of $10.80 to $24.168.

If compared to the average trading volume of 79.41K shares, NRBO reached a trading volume of 90359613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 81.75. With this latest performance, NRBO shares gained by 38.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.62 for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4309, while it was recorded at 0.3481 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7879 for the last 200 days.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.60% of NRBO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRBO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 493,995, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; MURCHINSON LTD., holding 205,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in NRBO stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $60000.0 in NRBO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:NRBO] by around 235,454 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 343,861 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 645,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,224,896 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRBO stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 191,982 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 33,109 shares during the same period.