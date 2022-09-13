Morgan Stanley slashes price target on NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] – find out why.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] price surged by 1.01 percent to reach at $0.91. The company report on September 6, 2022 that NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to present at the 2022 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) and NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) today announced that Kirk Crews, executive vice president, finance and chief financial officer of NextEra Energy, and chief financial officer of NextEra Energy Partners, is scheduled to present on Sept. 7, 2022, at the 2022 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York City, New York. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:10 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast will be available at www.NextEraEnergy.com/investors or www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available for 90 days by accessing the links listed above.

A sum of 5564202 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.82M shares. NextEra Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $90.85 and dropped to a low of $89.78 until finishing in the latest session at $90.81.

The one-year NEE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.89. The average equity rating for NEE stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $94.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $87, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on NEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 31.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

NEE Stock Performance Analysis:

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.70. With this latest performance, NEE shares gained by 1.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.89 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.11, while it was recorded at 89.72 for the last single week of trading, and 81.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NextEra Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.21 and a Gross Margin at +41.67. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.80.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.66.

NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

NEE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 9.25%.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $141,960 million, or 80.70% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 185,382,622, which is approximately 1.66% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 146,372,928 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.29 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.29 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly 4.911% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NextEra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,140 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 91,111,381 shares. Additionally, 1,012 investors decreased positions by around 66,877,419 shares, while 321 investors held positions by with 1,405,279,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,563,268,459 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,917,939 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 4,239,638 shares during the same period.