Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] is -6.65% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] price surged by 0.93 percent to reach at $0.57. The company report on September 2, 2022 that Mondelēz 2021 Snacking Made Right Report: Community Impact.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Mondelēz International.

In 2021, we continued to migrate our impact investing through our Sustainable Futures strategy, as we completed the Mondelēz International Foundation multiyear program to help children and families adopt lifelong healthy habits.

A sum of 5877072 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.51M shares. Mondelez International Inc. shares reached a high of $62.4398 and dropped to a low of $61.445 until finishing in the latest session at $61.90.

The one-year MDLZ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.28. The average equity rating for MDLZ stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $73.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Mondelez International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on MDLZ stock. On January 05, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MDLZ shares from 72 to 76.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 57.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

MDLZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.93. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares dropped by -3.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.92 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.02, while it was recorded at 61.12 for the last single week of trading, and 63.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mondelez International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.93 and a Gross Margin at +37.10. Mondelez International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.37.

Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

MDLZ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 5.24%.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $65,835 million, or 80.00% of MDLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 118,137,248, which is approximately 2.008% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 95,396,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.91 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.73 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership of nearly -1.846% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mondelez International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 816 institutional holders increased their position in Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ] by around 61,839,665 shares. Additionally, 763 investors decreased positions by around 63,972,128 shares, while 317 investors held positions by with 937,752,326 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,063,564,119 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLZ stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,548,073 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 5,449,059 shares during the same period.