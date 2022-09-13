Market cap of Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] reaches 70.21M – now what?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ: IMPP] traded at a high on 09/12/22, posting a 2.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.37. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Imperial Petroleum Inc. Reports Second Quarter And Six Months 2022 Financial And Operating Results.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. (NASDAQ: IMPP, the “Company”), a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and dry bulk seaborne transportation services, announced today its unaudited financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. In November 2021, StealthGas Inc. contributed to the Company four subsidiaries comprising a fleet of four tanker vessels. The Company was spun-off from StealthGas Inc. in December 2021. Historical comparative period reflects the results of the carve-out operations of the four subsidiaries that were contributed to the Company.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4932915 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Imperial Petroleum Inc. stands at 4.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.00%.

The market cap for IMPP stock reached $70.21 million, with 190.25 million shares outstanding and 189.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.73M shares, IMPP reached a trading volume of 4932915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Imperial Petroleum Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

How has IMPP stock performed recently?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.86. With this latest performance, IMPP shares dropped by -1.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.75% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.67 for Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3945, while it was recorded at 0.3639 for the last single week of trading.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.08 and a Gross Margin at -13.50. Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.73.

Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Insider trade positions for Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.70% of IMPP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMPP stocks are: MARSHALL WACE, LLP with ownership of 2,702,600, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.54% of the total institutional ownership; MSD PARTNERS, L.P., holding 439,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in IMPP stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $64000.0 in IMPP stock with ownership of nearly -17.843% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ:IMPP] by around 3,176,688 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,076,048 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 345,601 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,907,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMPP stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,140,055 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 973,461 shares during the same period.