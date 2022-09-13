Market Analysts see Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] gaining to $9.50. Time to buy?

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] gained 4.79% or 0.35 points to close at $7.65 with a heavy trading volume of 18414302 shares. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Southwestern Energy Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Disciplined capital allocation strategy further enhancing shareholder value.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $7.48, the shares rose to $7.70 and dropped to $7.405, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SWN points out that the company has recorded 33.04% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -100.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 41.80M shares, SWN reached to a volume of 18414302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $11.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $13, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on SWN stock. On July 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SWN shares from 10 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWN in the course of the last twelve months was 14.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for SWN stock

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.81. With this latest performance, SWN shares gained by 10.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.59 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.91, while it was recorded at 7.35 for the last single week of trading, and 6.30 for the last 200 days.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.86 and a Gross Margin at +44.91. Southwestern Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.29.

Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwestern Energy Company go to 21.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]

There are presently around $7,404 million, or 87.40% of SWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 145,670,904, which is approximately -13.672% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 124,580,565 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $953.04 million in SWN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $634.46 million in SWN stock with ownership of nearly -20.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwestern Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 237 institutional holders increased their position in Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN] by around 180,880,070 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 213,608,754 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 573,346,704 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 967,835,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWN stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 57,950,621 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 23,843,124 shares during the same period.