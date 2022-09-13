JMP Securities slashes price target on PolyPid Ltd. [PYPD] – find out why.

PolyPid Ltd. [NASDAQ: PYPD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 58.33% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.58%. The company report on September 12, 2022 that PolyPid Announces Presentation of Phase 2 D-PLEX₁₀₀ Clinical Data at the European Society for Coloproctology Scientific Conference.

Efficacy Data of D-PLEX100 in the Prevention of Post-Abdominal Surgery Incisional Infection will be Presented During a Podium Presentation.

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) (“PolyPid” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, today announced that Phase 2 clinical data for D-PLEX100 will be highlighted in a podium presentation at the European Society for Coloproctology (ESCP) Scientific Conference to be held on September 21-23, 2022, in Dublin, Ireland.

Over the last 12 months, PYPD stock dropped by -78.81%. The one-year PolyPid Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.41. The average equity rating for PYPD stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.05 million, with 19.50 million shares outstanding and 15.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 191.21K shares, PYPD stock reached a trading volume of 39853741 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PolyPid Ltd. [PYPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPD shares is $3.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for PolyPid Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2021, representing the official price target for PolyPid Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PolyPid Ltd. is set at 0.63 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

PYPD Stock Performance Analysis:

PolyPid Ltd. [PYPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.58. With this latest performance, PYPD shares dropped by -71.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.01 for PolyPid Ltd. [PYPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.9460, while it was recorded at 1.2480 for the last single week of trading, and 5.1762 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PolyPid Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.95.

PolyPid Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

PolyPid Ltd. [PYPD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 15.90% of PYPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYPD stocks are: UBS GROUP AG with ownership of 279,379, which is approximately -2.109% of the company’s market cap and around 21.46% of the total institutional ownership; SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 161,572 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.28 million in PYPD stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $0.2 million in PYPD stock with ownership of nearly 14.993% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PolyPid Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in PolyPid Ltd. [NASDAQ:PYPD] by around 52,583 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 113,623 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 901,187 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,067,393 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYPD stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,041 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 14,274 shares during the same period.