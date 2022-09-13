Hecla Mining Company [HL] Stock trading around $4.29 per share: What’s Next?

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] closed the trading session at $4.29 on 09/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.21, while the highest price level was $4.46. The company report on September 7, 2022 that Hecla Completes Acquisition of Alexco Resource Corp.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) (Hecla) and Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE American:AXU; TSX:AXU) (Alexco) announced today completion of the Alexco acquisition.

“With the world’s increasing demand for silver for clean energy, Hecla is helping meet that demand as the world’s fastest growing established silver miner,” said Phillips S. Baker, Jr., Hecla’s President & CEO. “Since 2010, Hecla has increased silver production by more than 25%. With the additional production from Alexco’s Keno Hill, and the continued production growth from Greens Creek and Lucky Friday, we expect Hecla to produce 17-20 million ounces per year in the next few years, which is 30 to 55% more than 2021. Hecla’s silver production is in the United States where it already produces 40% of all the silver mined and, with Keno Hill, Hecla is on the path of being Canada’s largest silver producer as well.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.79 percent and weekly performance of 10.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -37.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.73M shares, HL reached to a volume of 10946341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hecla Mining Company [HL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $6.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price from $6.25 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Hecla Mining Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on HL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Company is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for HL in the course of the last twelve months was 50.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

HL stock trade performance evaluation

Hecla Mining Company [HL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.00. With this latest performance, HL shares dropped by -5.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.09 for Hecla Mining Company [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.13, while it was recorded at 4.07 for the last single week of trading, and 5.11 for the last 200 days.

Hecla Mining Company [HL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Hecla Mining Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Hecla Mining Company [HL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,439 million, or 66.20% of HL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 53,256,512, which is approximately 3.656% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 51,539,494 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $221.1 million in HL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $174.52 million in HL stock with ownership of nearly 2.145% of the company’s market capitalization.

157 institutional holders increased their position in Hecla Mining Company [NYSE:HL] by around 18,870,338 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 29,481,433 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 287,031,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 335,383,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HL stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,035,827 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 5,806,492 shares during the same period.