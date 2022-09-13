General Electric Company [GE] Stock trading around $75.32 per share: What’s Next?

General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.73% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.99%. The company report on September 12, 2022 that GE completes latest adaptive cycle engine tests, successfully concludes Adaptive Engine Transition Program efforts.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The U.S. Air Force and GE have successfully concluded testing on GE’s second XA100 adaptive cycle engine at the Air Force’s Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC). With testing at AEDC completed, GE has accomplished the final major contract milestone of the Air Force’s Adaptive Engine Transition Program (AETP), which began in 2016.

The XA100 combines three key innovations to deliver a generational change in combat propulsion performance.

Over the last 12 months, GE stock dropped by -26.16%. The one-year General Electric Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.69. The average equity rating for GE stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $82.29 billion, with 1.10 billion shares outstanding and 1.09 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.48M shares, GE stock reached a trading volume of 7141920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on General Electric Company [GE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $88.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $108 to $113. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2022, representing the official price target for General Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on GE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Company is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for GE in the course of the last twelve months was 28.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

GE Stock Performance Analysis:

General Electric Company [GE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.99. With this latest performance, GE shares dropped by -4.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.08 for General Electric Company [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.88, while it was recorded at 73.77 for the last single week of trading, and 84.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into General Electric Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Electric Company [GE] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.01 and a Gross Margin at +27.82. General Electric Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.47.

General Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

GE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Electric Company go to 45.90%.

General Electric Company [GE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $58,118 million, or 74.10% of GE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 86,642,960, which is approximately 12.342% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 85,483,044 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.44 billion in GE stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $6.3 billion in GE stock with ownership of nearly -26.127% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Electric Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 620 institutional holders increased their position in General Electric Company [NYSE:GE] by around 78,729,710 shares. Additionally, 863 investors decreased positions by around 60,169,131 shares, while 249 investors held positions by with 632,711,908 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 771,610,749 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GE stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,482,582 shares, while 249 institutional investors sold positions of 2,611,316 shares during the same period.