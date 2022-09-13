Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] stock Initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $70

Fortinet Inc. [NASDAQ: FTNT] surged by $2.25 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $55.94 during the day while it closed the day at $55.84. The company report on September 12, 2022 that Media Advisory: Fortinet to Host PGA TOUR Canada’s Flagship Event Fortinet Cup Championship.

News SummaryFortinet®, a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced it will be hosting the Fortinet Cup Championship September 15 through September 18 at the Deer Ridge Golf Course in Kitchener, Ontrario. The Fortinet Cup, which is the culmination of the PGA TOUR Canada season, will further expand Fortinet’s work and contribution to the local communities across Canada.

Fortinet Inc. stock has also gained 14.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FTNT stock has declined by -3.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.03% and lost -22.31% year-on date.

The market cap for FTNT stock reached $42.49 billion, with 795.40 million shares outstanding and 640.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.42M shares, FTNT reached a trading volume of 7360094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTNT shares is $71.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Fortinet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Fortinet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on FTNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortinet Inc. is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTNT in the course of the last twelve months was 38.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

FTNT stock trade performance evaluation

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.90. With this latest performance, FTNT shares gained by 6.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.77 for Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.35, while it was recorded at 52.25 for the last single week of trading, and 60.19 for the last 200 days.

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.32 and a Gross Margin at +76.02. Fortinet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.18.

Fortinet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortinet Inc. go to 23.48%.

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30,030 million, or 70.30% of FTNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,375,293, which is approximately -0.921% of the company’s market cap and around 11.90% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 52,995,764 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.96 billion in FTNT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.95 billion in FTNT stock with ownership of nearly -8.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortinet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 417 institutional holders increased their position in Fortinet Inc. [NASDAQ:FTNT] by around 43,688,134 shares. Additionally, 510 investors decreased positions by around 44,699,684 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 449,404,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 537,792,030 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTNT stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,082,906 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 3,556,160 shares during the same period.