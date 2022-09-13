Flex Ltd. [FLEX] Stock trading around $19.44 per share: What’s Next?

Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ: FLEX] price surged by 0.41 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on August 30, 2022 that Flex Announces Christopher Butler as President, Industrial Business.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced Christopher Butler has been named President, Industrial Business, effective immediately. Reporting directly to Becky Sidelinger, President, Reliability Solutions, Mr. Butler will be responsible for business planning and strategy development and execution for the Core Industrial and Power markets.

Mr. Butler joins Flex with over 25 years of experience in the Industrial and Power space. In his role, he will oversee the power, industrial devices and industrial robotics business lines. His teams will deliver a competitive advantage to Industrial customers by supporting the entire product lifecycle, from design and manufacturing to after-market services. He will also lead teams supporting strategic customers in Networking and Computing markets.

A sum of 5474924 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.02M shares. Flex Ltd. shares reached a high of $19.625 and dropped to a low of $18.96 until finishing in the latest session at $19.44.

The one-year FLEX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.96.

Guru’s Opinion on Flex Ltd. [FLEX]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Flex Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Flex Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Cross Research analysts kept a Buy rating on FLEX stock. On February 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FLEX shares from 21 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 29.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

FLEX Stock Performance Analysis:

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.05. With this latest performance, FLEX shares gained by 4.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.76 for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.81, while it was recorded at 18.62 for the last single week of trading, and 16.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Flex Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flex Ltd. [FLEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.91 and a Gross Margin at +7.33. Flex Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.32.

Flex Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

FLEX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd. go to 16.30%.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,523 million, or 99.20% of FLEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLEX stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 54,204,896, which is approximately -0.746% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 35,982,494 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $699.5 million in FLEX stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $507.99 million in FLEX stock with ownership of nearly 14.207% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flex Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ:FLEX] by around 30,220,809 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 34,516,888 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 373,704,869 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 438,442,566 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLEX stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,722,569 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 8,481,940 shares during the same period.