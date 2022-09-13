Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] is -25.52% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE: DB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.91% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.58%. The company report on August 29, 2022 that Navitas Pure-Play, Next-Gen Semi Growth Highlighted at Deutsche Bank 2022 Technology Conference.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

New GeneSiC and VDD Tech acquisitions position Navitas to address a $20B+/year gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) opportunity, replacing legacy silicon chips.

Navitas Pure-Play, Next-Gen Semi Growth Highlighted at Deutsche Bank 2022 Technology Conference.

Over the last 12 months, DB stock dropped by -26.81%. The one-year Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.55.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.57 billion, with 2.08 billion shares outstanding and 1.94 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.93M shares, DB stock reached a trading volume of 6686806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for DB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 355.67.

DB Stock Performance Analysis:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.58. With this latest performance, DB shares gained by 1.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.03 for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.51, while it was recorded at 8.70 for the last single week of trading, and 11.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.97. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.95.

Return on Total Capital for DB is now 1.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 522.99. Additionally, DB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 215.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] managed to generate an average of $24,129 per employee.

DB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft go to 1.01%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,111 million, or 38.72% of DB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DB stocks are: DEUTSCHE BANK AG with ownership of 82,407,988, which is approximately 40.243% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 70,648,060 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $657.73 million in DB stocks shares; and HUDSON EXECUTIVE CAPITAL LP, currently with $627.4 million in DB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

111 institutional holders increased their position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE:DB] by around 116,409,495 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 171,480,612 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 261,122,289 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 549,012,396 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DB stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,336,125 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 139,814,203 shares during the same period.