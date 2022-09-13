Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] fell -28.48% so far this year. What now?

Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE: DM] jumped around 0.04 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.54 at the close of the session, up 1.14%. The company report on September 7, 2022 that Desktop Metal Introduces All-New Digital Sheet Metal Forming Technology with Figur G15 at IMTS 2022.

● The Figur G15 uses patent-pending Digital Sheet Forming (DSF) technology in which a software-driven ceramic toolhead on a gantry shapes standard sheet metal into parts with up to 2,000 lbs of force.

● With a maximum sheet size of 1600 x 1200 mm (63.0 x 47.2 in), the Figur G15 delivers parts with a draw depth up to 400 mm (16 in) in Z without custom forming tools, molds, dies, or presses.

Desktop Metal Inc. stock is now -28.48% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DM Stock saw the intraday high of $3.65 and lowest of $3.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.69, which means current price is +180.95% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.03M shares, DM reached a trading volume of 5840964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DM shares is $3.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Desktop Metal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Desktop Metal Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Desktop Metal Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for DM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

How has DM stock performed recently?

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.45. With this latest performance, DM shares gained by 12.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.36 for Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.78, while it was recorded at 3.38 for the last single week of trading, and 3.65 for the last 200 days.

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Desktop Metal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings analysis for Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Desktop Metal Inc. go to 46.00%.

Insider trade positions for Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]

There are presently around $476 million, or 44.10% of DM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,629,365, which is approximately 48.219% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,997,993 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.33 million in DM stocks shares; and KPCB XVI ASSOCIATES, LLC, currently with $61.94 million in DM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

115 institutional holders increased their position in Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE:DM] by around 18,957,658 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 12,148,975 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 103,453,579 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,560,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DM stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,150,421 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 7,411,660 shares during the same period.