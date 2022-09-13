Credit Suisse lifts Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE: MPW] gained 1.21% on the last trading session, reaching $15.03 price per share at the time. The company report on September 7, 2022 that Medical Properties Trust Announces Successful Operator Transition at Watsonville Community Hospital and Sale of 11 Facilities to Prime Healthcare.

Approximately $600 Million of Incremental Liquidity Expected, Inclusive of Proceeds from Anticipated Springstone Operating Loan Repayment.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. represents 598.83 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.91 billion with the latest information. MPW stock price has been found in the range of $14.98 to $15.16.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.25M shares, MPW reached a trading volume of 6082996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPW shares is $18.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $24 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $20, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on MPW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medical Properties Trust Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPW in the course of the last twelve months was 2.96.

Trading performance analysis for MPW stock

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.96. With this latest performance, MPW shares dropped by -7.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.31 for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.79, while it was recorded at 14.65 for the last single week of trading, and 19.09 for the last 200 days.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.24 and a Gross Margin at +76.67. Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.50.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. go to 9.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]

There are presently around $7,316 million, or 84.10% of MPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86,898,838, which is approximately -0.17% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 73,797,982 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in MPW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $533.57 million in MPW stock with ownership of nearly -1.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medical Properties Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 342 institutional holders increased their position in Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE:MPW] by around 38,386,231 shares. Additionally, 250 investors decreased positions by around 33,581,189 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 414,822,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 486,789,844 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPW stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,786,322 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 6,381,313 shares during the same period.