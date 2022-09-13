Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] Stock trading around $1.50 per share: What’s Next?

Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: CLVS] traded at a high on 09/12/22, posting a 30.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.50. The company report on September 11, 2022 that Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (Rucaparib) as First-Line Maintenance Treatment Improves Progression-Free Survival in Women with Advanced Ovarian Cancer Across Disease Risk Subgroups.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Subgroup analysis from the Phase 3 ATHENA trial evaluating Rubraca monotherapy versus placebo (ATHENA-MONO) presented in a Mini Oral session at the ESMO Congress 2022.

Results reinforce potential of Rubraca as a first-line maintenance treatment option in a broad population of patients with ovarian cancer irrespective of molecular characteristics, with or without high risk factors for progression.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 32553480 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Clovis Oncology Inc. stands at 10.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.99%.

The market cap for CLVS stock reached $207.25 million, with 144.04 million shares outstanding and 142.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.16M shares, CLVS reached a trading volume of 32553480 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLVS shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLVS stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Clovis Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $29 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Clovis Oncology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Underperform rating on CLVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clovis Oncology Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48.

How has CLVS stock performed recently?

Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.74. With this latest performance, CLVS shares gained by 3.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.52 for Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6564, while it was recorded at 1.1980 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8660 for the last 200 days.

Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -148.09 and a Gross Margin at +73.90. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -177.82.

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]

There are presently around $65 million, or 30.70% of CLVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,223,237, which is approximately -9.115% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,400,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.1 million in CLVS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.08 million in CLVS stock with ownership of nearly -52.71% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clovis Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:CLVS] by around 6,055,187 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 19,450,317 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 17,547,826 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,053,330 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLVS stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,216,066 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 4,709,526 shares during the same period.