Clarivate Plc [CLVT] Stock trading around $12.19 per share: What’s Next?

Clarivate Plc [NYSE: CLVT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.97% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.00%. The company report on September 12, 2022 that Newfold Digital Signs Agreement to Acquire MarkMonitor from Clarivate.

Clarivate focusing on enabling corporations and law firms to innovate faster and unlock the true value of IP across patents, trademarks and copyright.

MarkMonitor to strengthen Newfold Digital’s enterprise domain management capabilities.

Over the last 12 months, CLVT stock dropped by -48.67%. The one-year Clarivate Plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.71. The average equity rating for CLVT stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.07 billion, with 674.26 million shares outstanding and 536.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.76M shares, CLVT stock reached a trading volume of 10805627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Clarivate Plc [CLVT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLVT shares is $16.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLVT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Clarivate Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $35 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Clarivate Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CLVT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clarivate Plc is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLVT in the course of the last twelve months was 99.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CLVT Stock Performance Analysis:

Clarivate Plc [CLVT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.00. With this latest performance, CLVT shares dropped by -5.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.48 for Clarivate Plc [CLVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.30, while it was recorded at 12.11 for the last single week of trading, and 16.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clarivate Plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clarivate Plc [CLVT] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.39 and a Gross Margin at +37.99. Clarivate Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.41.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.55.

Clarivate Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

CLVT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLVT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clarivate Plc go to 14.60%.

Clarivate Plc [CLVT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,883 million, or 98.40% of CLVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLVT stocks are: LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 116,666,507, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, holding 46,298,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $564.38 million in CLVT stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $376.49 million in CLVT stock with ownership of nearly 0.081% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clarivate Plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Clarivate Plc [NYSE:CLVT] by around 56,274,284 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 57,853,732 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 450,542,407 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 564,670,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLVT stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,302,861 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 6,499,490 shares during the same period.