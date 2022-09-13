B. Riley FBR Inc. lifts Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RGLS] surged by $0.26 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.40 during the day while it closed the day at $1.94. The company report on September 12, 2022 that Regulus Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Safety and Pharmacokinetic (PK) Data from the Phase 1 Single-Ascending Dose (SAD) Clinical Trial of RGLS8429 for the treatment of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD).

Phase 1b Multiple Ascending Dose (MAD) Study Initiated.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 36.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RGLS stock has declined by -24.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.93% and lost -38.41% year-on date.

The market cap for RGLS stock reached $27.02 million, with 14.61 million shares outstanding and 14.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 102.55K shares, RGLS reached a trading volume of 45377605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RGLS shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RGLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR Inc. have made an estimate for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Leerink Partners raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2018, representing the official price target for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $2.50, while Chardan Capital Markets kept a Buy rating on RGLS stock. On March 06, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for RGLS shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.41.

RGLS stock trade performance evaluation

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.62. With this latest performance, RGLS shares gained by 17.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RGLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.80 for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7688, while it was recorded at 1.6820 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4663 for the last 200 days.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.44.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RGLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. go to 39.60%.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17 million, or 63.30% of RGLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RGLS stocks are: FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with ownership of 5,555,555, which is approximately 91.253% of the company’s market cap and around 4.25% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 1,445,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.8 million in RGLS stocks shares; and DAFNA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.08 million in RGLS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:RGLS] by around 2,911,136 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 125,009 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 5,956,487 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,992,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RGLS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,446 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 97,455 shares during the same period.