Argus lifts MGM Resorts International [MGM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.82% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.71%. The company report on September 8, 2022 that BetMGM and Arizona Cardinals Debut First Sportsbook at NFL Stadium.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Sports and entertainment leaders provide first look inside revolutionary addition to gameday experience.

BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, and the Arizona Cardinals today debuted the first sportsbook at a National Football League (NFL) stadium. The BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium is a two-story, 17,000-square-foot entertainment destination featuring state-of-the-art sports wagering amenities, concert-hosting facilities, a gourmet grille and bar and a variety of screens to watch games.

Over the last 12 months, MGM stock dropped by -14.76%. The one-year MGM Resorts International stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.65. The average equity rating for MGM stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.77 billion, with 417.39 million shares outstanding and 315.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.16M shares, MGM stock reached a trading volume of 5032540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MGM Resorts International [MGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $51.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2022, representing the official price target for MGM Resorts International stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on MGM stock. On March 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MGM shares from 36 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGM in the course of the last twelve months was 10.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

MGM Stock Performance Analysis:

MGM Resorts International [MGM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.71. With this latest performance, MGM shares gained by 3.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.01 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.65, while it was recorded at 34.31 for the last single week of trading, and 38.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MGM Resorts International Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGM Resorts International [MGM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.82 and a Gross Margin at +36.15. MGM Resorts International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.83.

MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

MGM Resorts International [MGM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,864 million, or 72.70% of MGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,404,663, which is approximately -8.122% of the company’s market cap and around 17.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,198,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $872.36 million in MGM stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $736.31 million in MGM stock with ownership of nearly 19.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MGM Resorts International stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 270 institutional holders increased their position in MGM Resorts International [NYSE:MGM] by around 24,653,398 shares. Additionally, 382 investors decreased positions by around 39,772,025 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 209,203,979 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 273,629,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGM stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,127,739 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 13,510,478 shares during the same period.