AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] Is Currently -0.50 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] loss -0.50% or -0.06 points to close at $11.85 with a heavy trading volume of 7165249 shares. The company report on September 7, 2022 that AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Depositary Shares.

AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) (“AGNC” or the “Company”) announced today that it has priced a public offering of 6,000,000 depositary shares with a liquidation preference of $25.00 per share (the “Depositary Shares”), for gross proceeds of $150 million before deducting underwriting discounts and other estimated offering expenses. Each Depositary Share represents a 1/1,000th interest in a share of the Company’s 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. In connection with the offering, the Company has granted the underwriters an option for 30 days to purchase up to an additional 900,000 Depositary Shares. The Company intends to apply to list the Depositary Shares on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “AGNCL.” The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on or about September 14, 2022.

AGNC intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to finance the acquisition of Agency securities, non-Agency securities (including credit risk transfer securities), other real estate-related assets and hedging instruments, other investments in, or related to the housing, mortgage or real estate markets, and for other general corporate purposes, which may include the redemption in whole or in part of AGNC’s currently outstanding 7.000% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

It opened the trading session at $11.99, the shares rose to $12.06 and dropped to $11.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AGNC points out that the company has recorded -8.71% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.62M shares, AGNC reached to a volume of 7165249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGNC shares is $12.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for AGNC Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $13.50 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2022, representing the official price target for AGNC Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14.50 to $11.50, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on AGNC stock. On February 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AGNC shares from 17 to 13.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGNC Investment Corp. is set at 0.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGNC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.30.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.68. With this latest performance, AGNC shares dropped by -6.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.19 for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.13, while it was recorded at 11.89 for the last single week of trading, and 13.04 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.13 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. AGNC Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC Investment Corp. go to -1.81%.

There are presently around $2,748 million, or 45.50% of AGNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,339,671, which is approximately 1.569% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,899,451 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $378.01 million in AGNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $151.16 million in AGNC stock with ownership of nearly -18.287% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AGNC Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 194 institutional holders increased their position in AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC] by around 29,660,661 shares. Additionally, 255 investors decreased positions by around 46,821,586 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 155,447,084 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,929,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGNC stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,917,318 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 13,093,214 shares during the same period.