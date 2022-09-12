Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] jumped around 0.1 points on Friday, while shares priced at $45.33 at the close of the session, up 0.22%. The company report on September 9, 2022 that Wells Fargo 50K Gift to United Way of the Capital Area To Support Jackson State University and Jackson Communities During Water Crisis.

JACKSON, Miss. –News Direct– Wells Fargo.

JACKSON, Miss., September 9, 2022 /3BL Media/ – United Way of the Capital Area proudly announces the generous gift of $50,000 from Wells Fargo towards the 2021-22 Emergency Disaster Crisis Relief Fund. Funds directed to United Way will be dispersed to Jackson State University and to Jackson communities in support of students and families impacted during the emergency city-wide water crisis.

Wells Fargo & Company stock is now -5.52% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WFC Stock saw the intraday high of $45.81 and lowest of $45.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 60.30, which means current price is +24.06% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 18.79M shares, WFC reached a trading volume of 12845903 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $52.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Wells Fargo & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $64, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on WFC stock. On January 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for WFC shares from 50 to 62.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Company is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 95.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for WFC in the course of the last twelve months was 40.24.

How has WFC stock performed recently?

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.73. With this latest performance, WFC shares gained by 2.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.83 for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.10, while it was recorded at 44.13 for the last single week of trading, and 47.36 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wells Fargo & Company go to 7.28%.

Insider trade positions for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]

There are presently around $125,905 million, or 74.10% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 322,901,332, which is approximately 0.076% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 266,334,573 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.07 billion in WFC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $8.11 billion in WFC stock with ownership of nearly -2.09% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wells Fargo & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 855 institutional holders increased their position in Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC] by around 158,229,835 shares. Additionally, 1,065 investors decreased positions by around 147,289,911 shares, while 311 investors held positions by with 2,471,998,014 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,777,517,760 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WFC stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,472,855 shares, while 214 institutional investors sold positions of 9,999,386 shares during the same period.