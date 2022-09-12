Wall Street Analyst Downgrade UiPath Inc. [PATH]. What else is Wall St. saying

UiPath Inc. [NYSE: PATH] surged by $0.69 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $14.95 during the day while it closed the day at $14.64. The company report on September 7, 2022 that UiPath Partners with Snowflake to Launch Data Integration on the Data Cloud.

Enables joint customers to design and build workflows based on 360-degree views of trusted and accessible data to scale their automation journeys to the next level.

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it has strengthened its partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, by launching a new bi-directional integration that will extend the value of automation across the enterprise. UiPath and Snowflake are enabling joint customers to design and build workflows based on 360-degree views of trusted and accessible data on Snowflake’s platform. By leveraging the Snowflake Data Cloud, UiPath robots can quickly connect data directly to business processes in the Data Cloud without using complex code, speeding up time to value.

UiPath Inc. stock has also loss -9.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PATH stock has declined by -28.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -48.54% and lost -66.06% year-on date.

The market cap for PATH stock reached $7.60 billion, with 546.06 million shares outstanding and 409.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.30M shares, PATH reached a trading volume of 11759096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UiPath Inc. [PATH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $20.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for UiPath Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $40 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.32.

PATH stock trade performance evaluation

UiPath Inc. [PATH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.41. With this latest performance, PATH shares dropped by -32.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.47 for UiPath Inc. [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.71, while it was recorded at 14.82 for the last single week of trading, and 26.87 for the last 200 days.

UiPath Inc. [PATH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UiPath Inc. [PATH] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.14 and a Gross Margin at +80.91. UiPath Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.57.

UiPath Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for UiPath Inc. [PATH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PATH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UiPath Inc. go to 45.20%.

UiPath Inc. [PATH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,109 million, or 58.60% of PATH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 37,595,245, which is approximately 11.887% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,247,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $398.9 million in PATH stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $351.7 million in PATH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UiPath Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 205 institutional holders increased their position in UiPath Inc. [NYSE:PATH] by around 87,804,027 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 51,447,989 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 141,426,340 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 280,678,356 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PATH stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,740,748 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 10,098,506 shares during the same period.