VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] Is Currently 5.84 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The company report on September 9, 2022 that Vistagen to Participate in Upcoming Morgan Stanley and Baird Healthcare Conferences.

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTGN) (Vistagen, the Company), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Singh, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in New York. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings during these conferences.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. represents 206.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $40.34 million with the latest information. VTGN stock price has been found in the range of $0.1821 to $0.2175.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.86M shares, VTGN reached a trading volume of 15093984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

William Blair have made an estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.52. With this latest performance, VTGN shares gained by 20.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.95 for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3889, while it was recorded at 0.1819 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1628 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -4308.68 and a Gross Margin at +26.49. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4307.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.22.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

There are presently around $29 million, or 71.40% of VTGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTGN stocks are: VR ADVISER, LLC with ownership of 20,697,286, which is approximately 28.977% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 16,302,596 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.38 million in VTGN stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $2.78 million in VTGN stock with ownership of nearly 3.966% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTGN] by around 15,551,886 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 10,780,687 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 112,435,075 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,767,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTGN stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,364,747 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 5,185,656 shares during the same period.