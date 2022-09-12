The Wendy’s Company [WEN] stock Initiated by Bernstein analyst, price target now $25

The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ: WEN] price surged by 4.05 percent to reach at $0.8. The company report on September 7, 2022 that Alert: Wendy’s Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger Returns to the Starting Line-Up.

PR Newswire.

A sum of 11962260 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.28M shares. The Wendy’s Company shares reached a high of $20.95 and dropped to a low of $19.66 until finishing in the latest session at $20.53.

The one-year WEN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.0. The average equity rating for WEN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Wendy’s Company [WEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEN shares is $23.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for The Wendy’s Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $28 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2022, representing the official price target for The Wendy’s Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on WEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Wendy’s Company is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEN in the course of the last twelve months was 44.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

WEN Stock Performance Analysis:

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.82. With this latest performance, WEN shares dropped by -1.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.15 for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.29, while it was recorded at 19.59 for the last single week of trading, and 20.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Wendy’s Company Fundamentals:

The Wendy’s Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

WEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Wendy’s Company go to 10.45%.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,122 million, or 72.10% of WEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WEN stocks are: TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 25,333,339, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,443,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $358.12 million in WEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $313.82 million in WEN stock with ownership of nearly -1.155% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Wendy’s Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ:WEN] by around 16,360,961 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 15,655,926 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 120,052,622 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,069,509 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEN stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,015,753 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 6,112,941 shares during the same period.