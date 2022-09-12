TD Securities lifts Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] slipped around 0.0 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.45 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on September 8, 2022 that Denison Announces Expansion of High-Grade Uranium Mineralization at McClean Lake South.

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to report that assays recently received from exploration drilling completed at the Company’s 22.5% owned McClean Lake Joint Venture (“McClean Lake” or “MLJV”), during the winter of 2022, have resulted in a significant expansion of the “new” high-grade unconformity-hosted zone of uranium mineralization discovered in 2021 between the McClean South 8W and 8E pods (see Denison’s news release dated April 14, 2021). View PDF version.

Ten drill holes completed during 2022 by Orano Canada Inc. (“Orano Canada”), 77.5% owner and operator of the MLJV, returned notable uranium mineralization, including drill hole MCS-58, which returned 2.96% U3O8 over 15.5 metres, including 24.49% U3O8 over 1.5 metres, located approximately 54 metres to the southeast of drill hole MCS-34, which was completed in 2021 and returned a mineralized interval of 8.67% U3O8 over 13.5 metres.

Denison Mines Corp. stock is now 5.84% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DNN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.52 and lowest of $1.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.14, which means current price is +59.34% above from all time high which was touched on 04/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.49M shares, DNN reached a trading volume of 10396706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNN shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. On April 15, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for DNN shares from 1.80 to 1.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 65.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

How has DNN stock performed recently?

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.54. With this latest performance, DNN shares gained by 21.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.32 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1648, while it was recorded at 1.3800 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3213 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -116.74 and a Gross Margin at -71.78. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +94.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.16.

Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.