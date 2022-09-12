Swvl Holdings Corp. [SWVL] fell -84.24% so far this year. What now?

Swvl Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: SWVL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.30% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.65%. The company report on August 17, 2022 that Swvl Announces First Half 2022 Results.

Second Quarter 2022 represents another record-breaking quarter based on revenue, growing total bookings 3.7x YoY and crossing the 100 mn total bookings milestone.

Total ticket fares of $56.0 mn in six months ended June 30, 2022, up 3.2x from six months ended June 30, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, SWVL stock dropped by -84.23%. The one-year Swvl Holdings Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 80.5.

The market cap for the stock reached $183.10 million, with 106.25 million shares outstanding and 45.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 488.10K shares, SWVL stock reached a trading volume of 12373659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Swvl Holdings Corp. [SWVL]:

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Swvl Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Swvl Holdings Corp. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77.

SWVL Stock Performance Analysis:

Swvl Holdings Corp. [SWVL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.65. With this latest performance, SWVL shares gained by 1.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.97 for Swvl Holdings Corp. [SWVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4900, while it was recorded at 1.5422 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Swvl Holdings Corp. Fundamentals:

Swvl Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Swvl Holdings Corp. [SWVL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 2.60% of SWVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWVL stocks are: LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP with ownership of 1,414,706, which is approximately 117.647% of the company’s market cap and around 61.67% of the total institutional ownership; OMNI PARTNERS US LLC, holding 921,085 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.44 million in SWVL stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE NORTH AMERICA L.P., currently with $0.49 million in SWVL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Swvl Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Swvl Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:SWVL] by around 2,039,795 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 13,505,265 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 12,515,153 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,029,907 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWVL stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,238,500 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 13,406,638 shares during the same period.