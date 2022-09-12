Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] Revenue clocked in at $514.00 million, down -63.79% YTD: What’s Next?

Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: RIVN] jumped around 0.67 points on Friday, while shares priced at $37.55 at the close of the session, up 1.82%. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Rivian Releases Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) has today published a letter to its shareholders containing the company’s second quarter 2022 financial results. The letter is available on its investor relations website (https://rivian.com/investors).

Rivian will host an audio webcast to discuss its results and provide a business update at 2:00pm PT / 5:00pm ET today, August 11. The live webcast will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u9cwos3y and a replay will be available for four weeks at https://rivian.com/investors.

Rivian Automotive Inc. stock is now -63.79% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RIVN Stock saw the intraday high of $37.88 and lowest of $35.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 179.47, which means current price is +95.06% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.98M shares, RIVN reached a trading volume of 27064755 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIVN shares is $53.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Rivian Automotive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Rivian Automotive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on RIVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rivian Automotive Inc. is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 65.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.58.

How has RIVN stock performed recently?

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.53. With this latest performance, RIVN shares gained by 0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.77% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.40 for Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.34, while it was recorded at 34.59 for the last single week of trading, and 51.53 for the last 200 days.

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Rivian Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.00.

Insider trade positions for Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]

There are presently around $21,438 million, or 64.30% of RIVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIVN stocks are: AMAZON COM INC with ownership of 158,363,834, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.70% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 141,564,738 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.32 billion in RIVN stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.69 billion in RIVN stock with ownership of nearly 44.568% of the company’s market capitalization.

366 institutional holders increased their position in Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:RIVN] by around 58,814,476 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 68,508,345 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 443,585,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 570,908,039 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIVN stock had 175 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,144,524 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 9,095,497 shares during the same period.