Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] Revenue clocked in at $3.15 billion, down -42.54% YTD: What’s Next?

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NU] gained 6.52% or 0.33 points to close at $5.39 with a heavy trading volume of 27915190 shares. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Nu Holdings Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU | B3: NUBR33), (“Nu” or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest digital banking platforms, released today its Second Quarter 2022 financial results. Financial results are expressed in U.S. dollars and are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The full earnings release has been made available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.investors.nu, as well as the details of the Earnings Conference Call Nu will hold today at 6:00pm Eastern time/7:00pm Brasília time.

“We had another very strong quarter, with growth and profitability in our core business. We registered record revenues and are making huge strides towards becoming a multi-product and multi-country platform. Our largest operation -Brazil- is now profitable, having registered a net profit of US$ 13 million in the first half of 2022, driven by customer growth to 65 million and ability to offer and cross-sell new products. We are the fourth largest card player in Brazil, almost a quarter of all PIX operations pass through Nu’s accounts, and we are a leader in the digital-direct investment space with 5 million active customers. We are diversifying and scaling with Crypto, Insurance, SME and Personal Loans. Moving internationally, we are now the #1 issuer of new credit cards in both Mexico and Colombia –where we have just received a license approval to continue our expansion”, said David Vélez, founder and CEO.

It opened the trading session at $5.15, the shares rose to $5.40 and dropped to $5.08, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NU points out that the company has recorded -23.55% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -65.34% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 25.76M shares, NU reached to a volume of 27915190 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NU shares is $7.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NU stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for Nu Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Nu Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on NU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nu Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for NU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

Trading performance analysis for NU stock

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.00. With this latest performance, NU shares gained by 21.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.55% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.93 for Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.45, while it was recorded at 5.02 for the last single week of trading.

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.28 and a Gross Margin at +63.78. Nu Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]

There are presently around $12,853 million, or 67.90% of NU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NU stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 555,446,088, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.21% of the total institutional ownership; GALILEO (PTC) LTD, holding 415,539,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.24 billion in NU stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.09 billion in NU stock with ownership of nearly -20.321% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nu Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Nu Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NU] by around 394,606,195 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 425,758,307 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 1,564,153,149 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,384,517,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NU stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 99,077,365 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 208,754,324 shares during the same period.