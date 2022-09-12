Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Stock trading around $14.60 per share: What’s Next?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] price surged by 2.24 percent to reach at $0.32. The company report on September 7, 2022 that OCEANIA CRUISES ANNOUNCES 2024-2025 WORLD AND GRAND VOYAGES.

180-Day World Cruise and Seven Epic Grand Voyages Open for Sale on September 14th.

Oceania Cruises, the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, announced its most extensive, expansive, and immersive series of World and Grand Voyages for 2025. The line reprised its perennially popular Around the World in 180 Days voyage for 2025, albeit in a very unique east-to-west navigation. Underscoring the increasing popularity of the brand’s demand for longer, languid, destination-immersive voyages, Oceania Cruises also introduced a series of seven Grand Voyages ranging in length from 50 to 111 days.

A sum of 18129635 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 21.29M shares. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares reached a high of $14.76 and dropped to a low of $14.36 until finishing in the latest session at $14.60.

The one-year NCLH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.63. The average equity rating for NCLH stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $18.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Positive. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on NCLH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.62.

NCLH Stock Performance Analysis:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.22. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 7.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.20 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.77, while it was recorded at 13.86 for the last single week of trading, and 17.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -386.77 and a Gross Margin at -249.20. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -695.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.28.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,614 million, or 59.80% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,851,028, which is approximately 1.529% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 33,884,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $494.72 million in NCLH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $340.12 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 5.479% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 248 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 39,416,553 shares. Additionally, 238 investors decreased positions by around 25,414,304 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 182,719,453 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 247,550,310 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,638,725 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 7,859,280 shares during the same period.