Nokia Oyj [NOK] fell -18.49% so far this year. What now?

Nokia Oyj [NYSE: NOK] closed the trading session at $5.07 on 09/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.04, while the highest price level was $5.10. The company report on September 9, 2022 that Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 09.09.2022.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Nokia CorporationStock Exchange Release9 September 2022 at 21:00 EEST.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -18.49 percent and weekly performance of 1.81 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 28.45M shares, NOK reached to a volume of 17614311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nokia Oyj [NOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOK shares is $6.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Kepler have made an estimate for Nokia Oyj shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Nokia Oyj stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nokia Oyj is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOK in the course of the last twelve months was 24.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

NOK stock trade performance evaluation

Nokia Oyj [NOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.81. With this latest performance, NOK shares dropped by -2.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.00 for Nokia Oyj [NOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.95, while it was recorded at 4.98 for the last single week of trading, and 5.28 for the last 200 days.

Nokia Oyj [NOK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Nokia Oyj’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nokia Oyj [NOK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nokia Oyj go to 14.24%.

Nokia Oyj [NOK]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Nokia Oyj stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in Nokia Oyj [NYSE:NOK] by around 74,220,048 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 83,370,901 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 258,357,343 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 415,948,292 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOK stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,099,604 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 8,390,675 shares during the same period.