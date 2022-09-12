MOGU Inc. [MOGU] Stock trading around $2.60 per share: What’s Next?

MOGU Inc. [NYSE: MOGU] traded at a high on 09/09/22, posting a 29.82 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.60. The company report on September 9, 2022 that MOGU Inc. Announces US$10 Million Share Repurchase Program.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) (“MOGU” or the “Company”), a KOL-driven online fashion and lifestyle destination in China, today announced that its board of directors has authorized a new share repurchase program, where the Company is authorized to repurchase up to US$10 million of its shares, effective until August 31, 2023. The Company expects to fund the repurchases under this program with its existing cash balance.

The Company’s proposed repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The Company’s board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically, and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 22854609 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MOGU Inc. stands at 10.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.76%.

The market cap for MOGU stock reached $16.59 million, with 8.40 million shares outstanding and 7.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.67K shares, MOGU reached a trading volume of 22854609 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MOGU Inc. [MOGU]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for MOGU Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2020, representing the official price target for MOGU Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MOGU Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOGU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.33.

How has MOGU stock performed recently?

MOGU Inc. [MOGU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.44. With this latest performance, MOGU shares gained by 20.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOGU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.20 for MOGU Inc. [MOGU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.08, while it was recorded at 2.01 for the last single week of trading, and 3.31 for the last 200 days.

MOGU Inc. [MOGU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MOGU Inc. [MOGU] shares currently have an operating margin of -136.46 and a Gross Margin at -44.53. MOGU Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -189.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.91.

MOGU Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Insider trade positions for MOGU Inc. [MOGU]

There are presently around $5 million, or 28.90% of MOGU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOGU stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 870,580, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; TB ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LTD., holding 689,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.79 million in MOGU stocks shares; and IDG-ACCEL CHINA GROWTH FUND III ASSOCIATES L.P., currently with $0.46 million in MOGU stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MOGU Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in MOGU Inc. [NYSE:MOGU] by around 3,292 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 5,424 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,920,479 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,929,195 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOGU stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 106 shares during the same period.