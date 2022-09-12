Maxim Group lifts GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

GeoVax Labs Inc. [NASDAQ: GOVX] gained 50.46% on the last trading session, reaching $1.64 price per share at the time. The company report on September 7, 2022 that GeoVax to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference.

Company to Provide Updates on Phase 2 Clinical Trials for COVID-19 Vaccine (GEO-CM04S1) and Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial for Advanced Head and Neck Cancer (Gedeptin®).

via NewMediaWire – GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company specializing in developing human vaccines and cancer immunotherapies, today announced that its Chairman & CEO, David Dodd, will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 12 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

GeoVax Labs Inc. represents 24.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $26.99 million with the latest information. GOVX stock price has been found in the range of $1.10 to $1.8499.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.90M shares, GOVX reached a trading volume of 61658771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for GeoVax Labs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GeoVax Labs Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 89.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.88.

Trading performance analysis for GOVX stock

GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.86. With this latest performance, GOVX shares dropped by -39.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.31 for GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6204, while it was recorded at 1.2140 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9450 for the last 200 days.

GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] shares currently have an operating margin of -4862.72. GeoVax Labs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4817.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -266.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -167.37.

GeoVax Labs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]

There are presently around $4 million, or 10.30% of GOVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOVX stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,358,439, which is approximately 212.177% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 401,629 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.66 million in GOVX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.42 million in GOVX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GeoVax Labs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in GeoVax Labs Inc. [NASDAQ:GOVX] by around 1,551,626 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 60,552 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 825,152 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,437,330 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOVX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 453,186 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 44,019 shares during the same period.